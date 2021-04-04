UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys 1,851,242 Shares of Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) by 25.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,160,213 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,851,242 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Yandex were worth $637,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Yandex by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,718 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Cartica Management LLC acquired a new stake in Yandex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,287,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Yandex by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,311,701 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,134,968,000 after buying an additional 3,529,708 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in Yandex by 296.0% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 18,672 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,218,000 after buying an additional 13,957 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Yandex by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,775,645 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $123,549,000 after buying an additional 331,167 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Yandex alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Yandex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Yandex from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Renaissance Capital upgraded shares of Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Yandex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yandex presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.83.

Yandex stock opened at $64.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.68, a current ratio of 6.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Yandex has a 12-month low of $31.85 and a 12-month high of $74.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $66.42 and its 200 day moving average is $65.23. The company has a market capitalization of $21.10 billion, a PE ratio of 191.09, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.62.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The information services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.27. Yandex had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 8.62%. The company had revenue of $969.20 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Yandex will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Yandex

Yandex N.V., an Internet and technology company, provides Internet search engine in Russia and internationally. The company offers search, location-based, personalized, and mobile services that enable users to find information, and communicate and connect over the Internet from desktops and mobile devices.

See Also: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Yandex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yandex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.