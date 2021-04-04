Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Has $10.06 Million Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 192,012 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,400 shares during the quarter. Comcast makes up approximately 0.9% of Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Comcast were worth $10,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Comcast by 250,563.2% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 634,178 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $33,231,000 after purchasing an additional 633,925 shares during the period. Curran Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. Perpetual Investment Management Limited acquired a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at $17,900,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at $550,000. Finally, Bickling Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at $354,000. 82.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Comcast news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $99,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $658,104.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $54.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $32.06 and a 12 month high of $58.58. The company has a market capitalization of $250.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. The company had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.39%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CMCSA. Citigroup upped their price target on Comcast from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Pivotal Research upped their price target on Comcast from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Truist upped their price target on Comcast from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Comcast from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comcast has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.94.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

