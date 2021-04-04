Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Has $6.11 Million Stock Holdings in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its stake in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,028 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Anthem were worth $6,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Newport Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Anthem during the 4th quarter worth $472,366,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Anthem by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,526,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,237,000 after buying an additional 541,603 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Anthem by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 3,450,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,190,490,000 after buying an additional 381,247 shares in the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anthem during the 4th quarter worth $99,698,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Anthem by 1,122.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 317,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,150,000 after buying an additional 291,084 shares in the last quarter. 89.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ANTM has been the topic of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Anthem from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Argus boosted their price objective on Anthem from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $379.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Stephens reduced their price objective on Anthem from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Anthem from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anthem currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $359.81.

In related news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 59,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.20, for a total transaction of $20,777,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,792,764.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Ryan M. Schneider acquired 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $296.03 per share, with a total value of $503,251.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $864,703.63. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ANTM opened at $353.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $86.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is $327.89 and its 200-day moving average is $309.61. Anthem, Inc. has a 1 year low of $199.16 and a 1 year high of $379.13.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $31.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.83 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 4.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.88 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Anthem, Inc. will post 22.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.25%.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

