Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) Shares Sold by Phocas Financial Corp.

Phocas Financial Corp. lessened its stake in shares of Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) by 16.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 142,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,888 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp.’s holdings in Avanos Medical were worth $6,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Avanos Medical by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,323,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,235,000 after acquiring an additional 177,432 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Avanos Medical by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,095,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,155,000 after acquiring an additional 38,731 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Avanos Medical by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 623,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,615,000 after acquiring an additional 38,676 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Avanos Medical by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 237,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,919,000 after acquiring an additional 10,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Avanos Medical by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 161,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,403,000 after acquiring an additional 8,234 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Avanos Medical stock opened at $44.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.35. Avanos Medical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.73 and a 1-year high of $53.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 153.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.12.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $185.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.77 million. Avanos Medical had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 3.20%. Equities analysts expect that Avanos Medical, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on AVNS shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Avanos Medical from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Avanos Medical from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avanos Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company that focuses on delivering medical device solutions to improve patients' quality of life in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. Its product portfolio includes digestive health products, including enteral feeding tubes and solutions; respiratory health products, such as closed airway suction systems and oral care kits; and acute pain products comprising surgical pain pumps, and cold and compression therapy systems, as well as interventional pain management solutions that include minimally invasive interventional pain therapies.

