Phocas Financial Corp. Sells 109,803 Shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

Phocas Financial Corp. reduced its holdings in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) by 43.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 140,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109,803 shares during the quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. owned about 0.30% of Atkore worth $5,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ATKR. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Atkore by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 106,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,430,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atkore during the third quarter valued at approximately $297,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Atkore by 4.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 48,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Atkore by 339.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 78,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 60,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Atkore during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,369,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Atkore alerts:

In other Atkore news, VP Daniel S. Kelly sold 1,500 shares of Atkore stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.58, for a total transaction of $108,870.00. 1.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ATKR opened at $73.86 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.75 and a beta of 2.47. Atkore Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.32 and a 12-month high of $75.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $511.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $456.79 million. Atkore had a return on equity of 47.96% and a net margin of 8.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Atkore from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. CJS Securities assumed coverage on Atkore in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Atkore from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

Atkore Profile

Atkore Inc manufactures and distributes electrical raceway products, and mechanical products and solutions (MP&S) in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical raceway products, including electrical conduits and fittings, armored cables and fittings, and cable trays and mounting systems and fittings.

Featured Story: Arbitrage

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR).

Receive News & Ratings for Atkore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atkore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.