Phocas Financial Corp. Has $7.53 Million Position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

Phocas Financial Corp. reduced its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) by 16.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 273,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 55,456 shares during the quarter. Blackstone Mortgage Trust comprises 1.2% of Phocas Financial Corp.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Phocas Financial Corp. owned 0.19% of Blackstone Mortgage Trust worth $7,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 23,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the period. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. now owns 1,571,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,262,000 after purchasing an additional 171,600 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 66,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 5,579 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackstone Mortgage Trust alerts:

In other news, President Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.14, for a total transaction of $59,539.68. Following the sale, the president now owns 91,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,850,586.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,077 shares of company stock worth $92,945. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock opened at $31.21 on Friday. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.90 and a 12-month high of $32.70. The stock has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.20 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.47 and its 200-day moving average is $26.73.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.01). Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 18.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. Analysts forecast that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.81%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BXMT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. TheStreet downgraded Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Citigroup upped their price target on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Blackstone Mortgage Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.50.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

Recommended Story: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.