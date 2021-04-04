Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Increases Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 2,766.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,401,954 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,353,044 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM comprises approximately 0.6% of Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.12% of QUALCOMM worth $213,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $566,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Garde Capital Inc. raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 9,336 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,066 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $4,276,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laird Norton Trust Company LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $251,000. 74.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $137.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $156.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.55. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $64.55 and a twelve month high of $167.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.26 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 90.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.84%.

Several research firms have commented on QCOM. Piper Sandler raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Standpoint Research downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $126.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.88.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

See Also: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.