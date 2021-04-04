Radicle Price Down 12.6% Over Last 7 Days (RAD)

Radicle (CURRENCY:RAD) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 4th. One Radicle coin can now be purchased for $12.42 or 0.00021211 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Radicle has traded down 12.6% against the dollar. Radicle has a total market cap of $60.89 million and $1.27 million worth of Radicle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001720 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.52 or 0.00076056 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001037 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $186.36 or 0.00318360 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00006408 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $54.46 or 0.00093029 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $450.94 or 0.00770349 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.65 or 0.00028440 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.79 or 0.00016730 BTC.

Radicle Profile

Radicle’s official Twitter account is @radicle

Buying and Selling Radicle

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radicle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Radicle should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Radicle using one of the exchanges listed above.

