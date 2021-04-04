Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $57.91.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on IONS shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Barclays decreased their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. TheStreet downgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $95.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th.

Get Ionis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In related news, Chairman Stanley T. Crooke sold 28,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.74, for a total transaction of $1,805,945.42. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 2,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,818.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Stanley T. Crooke sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.20, for a total value of $2,142,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 30,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,857,664.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 69,229 shares of company stock worth $4,318,137. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 99.7% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 80.9% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $45.05 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.41 and a 200-day moving average of $52.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 10.37 and a quick ratio of 10.28. The company has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of 93.85 and a beta of 1.42. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $41.42 and a 1-year high of $64.37.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($2.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($2.68). The business had revenue of $290.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.93 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 6.57%. On average, equities analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

Recommended Story: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.