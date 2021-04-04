Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.50.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PINE. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Alpine Income Property Trust from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Alpine Income Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Alpine Income Property Trust from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on Alpine Income Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Alpine Income Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Alpine Income Property Trust by 224.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 14,066 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Alpine Income Property Trust by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 22,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 4,773 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Alpine Income Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $727,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 139.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 52,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 30,277 shares during the last quarter. 55.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). On average, research analysts predict that Alpine Income Property Trust will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.38%. This is a boost from Alpine Income Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th.
Alpine Income Property Trust Company Profile
Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.
