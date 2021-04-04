Avitas Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,389 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 25.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,389 shares during the quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $1,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ENPH. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $301,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 55,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 13,112 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 615,905 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,868,000 after purchasing an additional 177,304 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 261.7% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,470 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 14,087 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 97.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 348,154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,754,000 after purchasing an additional 171,382 shares during the period. 72.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ENPH opened at $162.69 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $167.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.17. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $27.55 and a one year high of $229.04.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $264.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.21 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 30.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ENPH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $232.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $211.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $93.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.00.

In related news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 27,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.31, for a total value of $4,008,016.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 917,624 shares in the company, valued at $134,257,567.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mandy Yang sold 5,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.43, for a total transaction of $1,176,903.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 123,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,302,709.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 164,450 shares of company stock valued at $27,923,937 over the last quarter. 7.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

