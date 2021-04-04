Perpetual Investment Management Limited Buys Shares of 5,790 LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Perpetual Investment Management Limited bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 5,790 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $527,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 67.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LYB opened at $105.55 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $104.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.90. LyondellBasell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $44.33 and a fifty-two week high of $112.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.83. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 4.23%. The firm had revenue of $7.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.66%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Exane BNP Paribas cut LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Argus raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. BNP Paribas cut LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.45.

In other news, SVP Kimberly A. Foley sold 2,261 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total transaction of $234,013.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 2,562 shares of company stock worth $263,516 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

