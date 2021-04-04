Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Invests $958,000 in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 18,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $958,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after acquiring an additional 3,454 shares in the last quarter. Professional Planning bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $252,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 343.4% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 32,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,645,000 after acquiring an additional 24,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 9,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 2,759 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:JMST opened at $51.03 on Friday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a 1-year low of $50.00 and a 1-year high of $52.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.03.

