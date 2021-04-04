Eudaimonia Partners LLC Sells 796 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC decreased its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 76.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 796 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLT. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $8,753,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 54.9% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ TLT opened at $137.51 on Friday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $133.19 and a 1 year high of $172.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.16.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

