Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Invests $439,000 in Ackrell SPAC Partners I Co. (OTCMKTS:ACKIU)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ackrell SPAC Partners I Co. (OTCMKTS:ACKIU) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 42,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ackrell SPAC Partners I in the 4th quarter worth approximately $514,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ackrell SPAC Partners I in the fourth quarter worth $515,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ackrell SPAC Partners I in the fourth quarter worth $772,000. Cowen Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ackrell SPAC Partners I in the fourth quarter worth $1,029,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ackrell SPAC Partners I in the fourth quarter worth $1,544,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS ACKIU opened at $10.15 on Friday. Ackrell SPAC Partners I Co. has a 52 week low of $10.08 and a 52 week high of $11.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.41.

Ackrell SPAC Partners I Co, a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, and other similar business combination. The company was formerly known as Able Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Ackrell SPAC Partners I Co in September 2019.

