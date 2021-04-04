Brokerages Set ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) Price Target at $15.00

Shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.00.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Societe Generale upgraded ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Nordea Equity Research upgraded ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Citigroup initiated coverage on ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a research note on Friday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets cut ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th.

ASAZY stock opened at $14.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.50. The company has a market cap of $30.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.24 and a beta of 0.79. ASSA ABLOY AB has a twelve month low of $8.30 and a twelve month high of $14.46.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 9.35%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ASSA ABLOY AB will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.077 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ)’s payout ratio is currently 29.17%.

About ASSA ABLOY AB (publ)

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) provides door opening products, solutions, and services for the institutional, commercial, and residential markets in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North and South America, Asia, and Oceania. The company offers mechanical and electromechanical locks, digital door locks, cylinders, door fittings, security doors, door frames, access control devices, and fire doors, as well as hardware products.

