Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.67.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Formula One Group from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Formula One Group in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company.

NASDAQ:FWONA opened at $38.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a PE ratio of -11.72 and a beta of 1.27. Formula One Group has a 52-week low of $19.88 and a 52-week high of $42.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.29.

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.17. Formula One Group had a negative return on equity of 3.51% and a negative net margin of 64.67%. On average, research analysts predict that Formula One Group will post -4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FWONA. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Formula One Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Formula One Group by 180.0% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Formula One Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $390,000. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Formula One Group by 21.3% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 32,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after buying an additional 5,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Formula One Group by 1.1% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 63,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. 9.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Formula One Group

Formula One Group engages in the motorsports business. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship. The company was founded in 1950 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

