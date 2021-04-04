Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Buys New Shares in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 12,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,165,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 83.5% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $88.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $89.81 and a 200-day moving average of $92.13. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $88.41 and a 1-year high of $94.43.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

