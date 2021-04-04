Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 12,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,165,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIV. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 98.2% in the fourth quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 47,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,449,000 after acquiring an additional 23,746 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 307.5% in the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 12,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 9,544 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 217,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,207,000 after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,088,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BIV opened at $88.54 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $88.41 and a 52-week high of $94.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $89.81 and a 200 day moving average of $92.13.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

