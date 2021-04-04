1,182 Shares in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Acquired by RMR Wealth Builders

RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Prologis in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,129,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Prologis by 3.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,154,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,164,000 after acquiring an additional 40,345 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in Prologis by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 493,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,137,000 after acquiring an additional 64,796 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Prologis by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 456,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,446,000 after acquiring an additional 20,248 shares during the period. Finally, Fayez Sarofim & Co raised its position in Prologis by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 57,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,696,000 after acquiring an additional 4,850 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PLD opened at $108.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $80.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $102.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.29. Prologis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.06 and a 52-week high of $112.37.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $993.87 million. Prologis had a net margin of 38.21% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The business’s revenue was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th were issued a $0.63 dividend. This is an increase from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. Prologis’s payout ratio is currently 76.13%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Prologis from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Prologis from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.77.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

