RMR Wealth Builders Buys Shares of 1,101 International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,101 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,081,368 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,097,256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224,471 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,879,210 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $857,573,000 after acquiring an additional 542,623 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 100.3% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,941,305 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $320,131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473,221 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,741,673 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $189,563,000 after acquiring an additional 271,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 4th quarter valued at about $180,913,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $139.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.83.

IFF opened at $138.85 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.82. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 1 year low of $98.32 and a 1 year high of $143.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.55 billion, a PE ratio of 41.57, a P/E/G ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.97.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.92%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

