AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by RMR Wealth Builders

RMR Wealth Builders lessened its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 88.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,556 shares during the quarter. RMR Wealth Builders’ holdings in AbbVie were worth $140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brick & Kyle Associates raised its stake in AbbVie by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 51,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,443,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in AbbVie in the 3rd quarter valued at about $476,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its stake in AbbVie by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 7,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in AbbVie by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,813,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its stake in AbbVie by 255.4% in the 3rd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 39,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,448,000 after purchasing an additional 28,287 shares during the last quarter. 67.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 170,113 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total value of $18,475,972.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 450,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,981,046.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 8,440 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total value of $916,668.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,827,661.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 198,067 shares of company stock valued at $21,511,667. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on ABBV. Mizuho lifted their price target on AbbVie from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on AbbVie from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on AbbVie from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.65.

Shares of ABBV opened at $108.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $191.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.94, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $106.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.81. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.46 and a 12 month high of $113.41.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $13.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 439.24% and a net margin of 18.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 59.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.79%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 58.17%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

