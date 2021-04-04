Insula Price Hits $1.12 (ISLA)

Insula (CURRENCY:ISLA) traded down 12.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 4th. One Insula coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.12 or 0.00001913 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Insula has a total market cap of $1.06 million and $39,915.00 worth of Insula was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Insula has traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Insula Coin Profile

ISLA is a coin. Insula’s total supply is 1,049,676 coins and its circulating supply is 948,713 coins. The official website for Insula is www.insulainvestments.com . The Reddit community for Insula is https://reddit.com/r/Insula_Cryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Insula’s official Twitter account is @insula_im and its Facebook page is accessible here

Insula Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insula directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insula should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Insula using one of the exchanges listed above.

