RMR Wealth Builders Acquires Shares of 2,130 Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,130 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $175,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 40.1% in the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 14,386 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $999,000 after acquiring an additional 4,118 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 105.5% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 226,285 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $15,709,000 after acquiring an additional 116,152 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 7.3% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,072 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 31.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 740,086 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $51,377,000 after acquiring an additional 178,139 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 25.5% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 65,428 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $4,542,000 after acquiring an additional 13,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CTSH. William Blair upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Friday, December 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cognizant Technology Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.39.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, insider Malcolm Frank sold 471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.45, for a total transaction of $36,949.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,065 shares in the company, valued at $3,456,899.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $78.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $41.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.21, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.61. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1 year low of $42.20 and a 1 year high of $82.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.17.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.23). Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 8.78%. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. This is a boost from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 24.06%.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

