Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC Sells 26 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC lowered its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,141 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 26 shares during the quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Resolute Partners Group bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 33.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,000.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,092.23.

GOOGL opened at $2,129.78 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,075.08 and a twelve month high of $2,145.14. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2,059.48 and a 200-day moving average of $1,795.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 trillion, a PE ratio of 41.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The company had revenue of $46.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $15.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.