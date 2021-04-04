Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC Sells 453 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 13.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 453 shares during the period. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EMR. Hexavest Inc. bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 169.7% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 127.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

EMR opened at $90.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.00. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $45.37 and a 52-week high of $93.38.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.15. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 25.98%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.38%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EMR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.62.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

Featured Story: How to invest using market indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.