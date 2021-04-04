Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC Sells 2,450 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) by 12.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,026 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,450 shares during the quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KKR. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 147.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 404,813 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,680,000 after purchasing an additional 241,186 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,475,144 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $50,656,000 after purchasing an additional 39,538 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.1% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 7,086 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,295,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 214.4% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 149,538 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,135,000 after purchasing an additional 101,982 shares during the last quarter. 77.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 3,700,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $119,325,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert W. Scully acquired 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $48.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,251,380.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 82,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,993,779.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KKR opened at $50.35 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.57 and its 200-day moving average is $40.70. The stock has a market cap of $29.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.42. KKR & Co. Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.35 and a twelve month high of $50.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $669.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 32.34%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $52.50 to $62.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.21.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

