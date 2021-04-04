Virtu Financial LLC Increases Position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) by 221.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,981 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,188 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in PTC were worth $1,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PTC in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of PTC in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in PTC during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co acquired a new position in PTC during the 4th quarter worth $132,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of PTC by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on PTC from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Mizuho upped their price target on PTC from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on PTC from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of PTC from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of PTC from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. PTC presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.44.

Shares of PTC stock opened at $143.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. PTC Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.96 and a 1-year high of $147.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $135.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.78. The company has a market capitalization of $16.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.32, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.33.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $429.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.18 million. PTC had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The company’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that PTC Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Corinna Lathan sold 1,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.12, for a total value of $159,431.52. Also, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.96, for a total value of $2,054,400.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,902 shares of company stock valued at $4,556,365. Company insiders own 10.02% of the company’s stock.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an IIoT platform that enables customers to address digital transformation of their operations, products, and services; ThingWorx Solution Central, a centralized portal in the cloud that allows users of ThingWorx to discover, deploy, and manage ThingWorx applications; and ThingWorx Kepware, which enables users to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

