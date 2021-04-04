IHT Wealth Management LLC Has $233,000 Stake in Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA)

IHT Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA) (TSE:SEA) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Seabridge Gold were worth $233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SA. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seabridge Gold in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Seabridge Gold by 42,300.0% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 9,306 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Seabridge Gold by 26.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Seabridge Gold by 136.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,693 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 4,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Seabridge Gold by 5.3% in the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 12,825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. 22.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SA shares. B. Riley boosted their price target on Seabridge Gold from $96.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Seabridge Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

SA opened at $16.99 on Friday. Seabridge Gold Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.99 and a 52-week high of $22.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -242.71 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.03.

Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) (TSE:SEA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.16). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Seabridge Gold Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

About Seabridge Gold

Seabridge Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for copper and silver ores. Its principal projects are 100% owned Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell property located in British Columbia, Canada; and Courageous Lake property located in the Northwest Territories, Canada.

