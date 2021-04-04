AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Holdings Cut by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board decreased its stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 27.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,045 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $6,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZO. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in AutoZone by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 550,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,247,000 after buying an additional 164,933 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in AutoZone by 153.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 177,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,745,000 after buying an additional 107,539 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in AutoZone by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 607,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,822,000 after buying an additional 54,381 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP lifted its position in AutoZone by 142.5% in the 4th quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 91,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,912,000 after buying an additional 53,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in AutoZone by 188.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 55,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,629,000 after buying an additional 36,430 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AZO opened at $1,418.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1,256.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,196.07. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52-week low of $757.18 and a 52-week high of $1,446.24.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $14.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.84 by $2.09. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.05% and a negative return on equity of 139.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $12.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 11,250 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,250.02, for a total transaction of $14,062,725.00. Also, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 125 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,182.04, for a total transaction of $147,755.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 125 shares in the company, valued at $147,755. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,602 shares of company stock worth $38,763,419 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AZO. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,505.00 to $1,640.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price target on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of AutoZone in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,424.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,424.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. AutoZone has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,383.04.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

