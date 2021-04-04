Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.31

Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of 0.31 per share on Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th.

Rent-A-Center has increased its dividend payment by 391.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Rent-A-Center has a payout ratio of 23.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Rent-A-Center to earn $3.78 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.8%.

RCII stock opened at $58.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.82. Rent-A-Center has a fifty-two week low of $12.34 and a fifty-two week high of $64.79.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 35.08% and a net margin of 6.95%. The company had revenue of $716.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $716.56 million. Research analysts expect that Rent-A-Center will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Rent-A-Center from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Rent-A-Center from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Rent-A-Center from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Loop Capital raised Rent-A-Center from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on Rent-A-Center from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.57.

In other news, EVP Anthony J. Blasquez sold 19,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.07, for a total transaction of $1,079,886.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Ann L. Davids sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total value of $675,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 51,344 shares of company stock worth $2,899,369. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Rent-A-Center Company Profile

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates through four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers consumer electronics, computers, tablets, smartphones, furniture and accessories, appliances, wheels and tires, tools, handbags, jewelry, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.

