Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) Shares Sold by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC reduced its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 187,010 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 15,199 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $1,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 52.8% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,051,130 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $58,101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,437,150 shares during the period. ING Groep NV lifted its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 267.5% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 2,935,485 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $24,188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136,685 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,465,799 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $62,586,000 after buying an additional 1,445,278 shares in the last quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 137.0% in the 4th quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,812,427 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $14,934,000 after buying an additional 1,047,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,006,891 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $123,657,000 after buying an additional 993,717 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Plains All American Pipeline stock opened at $9.19 on Friday. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 12-month low of $4.61 and a 12-month high of $12.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.07 and its 200-day moving average is $8.19.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The pipeline company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.42). Plains All American Pipeline had a positive return on equity of 19.02% and a negative net margin of 8.71%. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.23 billion. Analysts expect that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.83%. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.69%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a report on Monday, March 29th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Barclays cut their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.17.

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

