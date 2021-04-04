Advisor Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,482 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics in the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics in the fourth quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics in the fourth quarter worth about $118,000. Institutional investors own 94.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Arrow Electronics alerts:

In other news, CEO Michael J. Long sold 3,089 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.03, for a total value of $302,814.67. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 181,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,809,208.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Long sold 97,249 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.34, for a total transaction of $10,049,711.66. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 260,096 shares of company stock worth $27,040,958. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on ARW. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Arrow Electronics from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Arrow Electronics from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.89.

Shares of ARW opened at $112.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a PE ratio of 19.40, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $105.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.47. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.54 and a twelve month high of $112.52.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.72 billion. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

Featured Article: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW).

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.