Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Position Lowered by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC reduced its position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 37.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,035 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 24,737 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MPC. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.69% of the company’s stock.

MPC stock opened at $55.80 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.02. The company has a market capitalization of $36.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.27 and a fifty-two week high of $59.93.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.41) by $0.47. Marathon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 11.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.81%. The company had revenue of $18.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post -3.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 46.96%.

Several research firms have recently commented on MPC. TheStreet raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Tudor Pickering upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Mizuho upped their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $40.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.33.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

