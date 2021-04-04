Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Shares Bought by National Pension Service

National Pension Service raised its holdings in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 208,086 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,640 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned about 0.17% of Citrix Systems worth $27,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Citrix Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. 87.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Citrix Systems news, EVP Hector Lima sold 735 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.05, for a total value of $100,731.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Antonio G. Gomes sold 12,883 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total value of $1,822,944.50. Insiders sold 54,749 shares of company stock worth $7,634,169 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Citrix Systems stock opened at $140.32 on Friday. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $111.26 and a one year high of $173.56. The company has a market cap of $17.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.11, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.18, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $135.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.87.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The cloud computing company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 391.74% and a net margin of 18.52%. The firm had revenue of $810.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $781.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. This is an increase from Citrix Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Citrix Systems’s payout ratio is currently 35.84%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Citrix Systems from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Citrix Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.54.

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance that uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access, which provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

