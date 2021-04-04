Garde Capital Inc. Invests $176,000 in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,903 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 83.1% during the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Harding Loevner LP grew its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 149.6% during the third quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000.

VT opened at $98.57 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $97.06 and a 200 day moving average of $90.54. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.63 and a fifty-two week high of $99.19.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

