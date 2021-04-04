Garde Capital Inc. Sells 165 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Garde Capital Inc. lessened its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 15.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 923 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in PayPal by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 649 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in PayPal by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 532 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in PayPal by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,057 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PayPal by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Square Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in PayPal by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.29, for a total value of $2,442,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 245,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,027,183.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Sarnoff sold 5,290 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.49, for a total value of $1,605,462.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,505,612.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 243,350 shares of company stock valued at $64,563,418 over the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on PYPL shares. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $282.00 price objective (up from $235.00) on shares of PayPal in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $306.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $274.68.

Shares of PayPal stock opened at $247.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $289.91 billion, a PE ratio of 93.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $257.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $226.37. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $89.88 and a one year high of $309.14.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

