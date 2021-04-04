Garde Capital Inc. Makes New $170,000 Investment in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 150 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MTD. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 438 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,444 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,326,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 16,514 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $15,948,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 739 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 87.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 78,748 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $76,051,000 after buying an additional 36,847 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International stock opened at $1,175.19 on Friday. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52 week low of $611.82 and a 52 week high of $1,271.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1,125.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,116.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The stock has a market cap of $27.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.04.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.72 by $0.54. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 144.89%. The firm had revenue of $937.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $903.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Wah-Hui Chu sold 37 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,218.00, for a total transaction of $45,066.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,749,026. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas P. Salice sold 1,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,193.00, for a total transaction of $1,770,412.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,165,779. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,700 shares of company stock worth $18,886,523. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on MTD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,255.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,100.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Cleveland Research raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $968.10.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

