Garde Capital Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,327 Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,327 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,139,806 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,986,127,000 after buying an additional 3,058,593 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,687,412 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,922,006,000 after buying an additional 1,316,343 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 26,166.2% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 993,387 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $108,766,000 after buying an additional 989,605 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 5,626.1% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 902,776 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $98,845,000 after buying an additional 887,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,763,859 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $412,103,000 after purchasing an additional 833,819 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

ABT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $137.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Abbott Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.47.

In related news, SVP Joseph J. Manning sold 18,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.79, for a total value of $2,302,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 81,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,014,875.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $124,710.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,210,811.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,476 shares of company stock valued at $3,366,543. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $118.94 on Friday. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $76.00 and a twelve month high of $128.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $120.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.87. The company has a market capitalization of $210.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.56%.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

