Garde Capital Inc. Buys New Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TT. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Trane Technologies by 180.0% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Trane Technologies by 1,056.5% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. 79.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TT. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $143.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.59.

NYSE TT opened at $165.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $39.45 billion, a PE ratio of 44.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.95. Trane Technologies plc has a fifty-two week low of $73.73 and a fifty-two week high of $169.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $159.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 6.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This is a boost from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.05%.

In other news, EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 2,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.16, for a total transaction of $402,776.92. Also, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 4,914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total value of $738,672.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,561 shares in the company, valued at $2,489,449.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Trane Technologies Plc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to enhance the quality, energy, and comfort of air in homes and buildings, transport and protect food and perishables and increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific.

