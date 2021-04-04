Garde Capital Inc. Buys New Stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of CME Group by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 2,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its holdings in CME Group by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 6,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $998,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 83.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 1,500 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.46, for a total transaction of $308,190.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,735,826.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dennis Suskind sold 1,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.32, for a total value of $183,320.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $470,215.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,000 shares of company stock worth $4,528,390 in the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CME opened at $206.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $202.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $181.97. CME Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $146.89 and a 52-week high of $216.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 0.46.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.03. CME Group had a net margin of 43.68% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. CME Group’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.94%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded CME Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $138.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Bank of America upgraded CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded CME Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on CME Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. CME Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $194.38.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

