4,284 Shares in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Bought by ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 4,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SDY. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,749,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,150,000 after buying an additional 22,561 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 1,791,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,742,000 after buying an additional 9,366 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,627,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,393,000 after buying an additional 44,482 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth $155,820,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,281,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,729,000 after buying an additional 154,923 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock opened at $118.74 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.37. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $75.26 and a 12 month high of $119.84.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

