ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. Invests $454,000 in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 4,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SDY. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth $155,820,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth $37,027,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1,002.3% during the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 291,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,899,000 after purchasing an additional 264,714 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 110.2% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 444,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,842,000 after purchasing an additional 233,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at $21,196,000.

SDY opened at $118.74 on Friday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $75.26 and a 1 year high of $119.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $114.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.37.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

