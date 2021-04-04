Garde Capital Inc. Purchases Shares of 3,708 Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE)

Garde Capital Inc. bought a new position in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. HN Saltoro Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 114.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Swaminathan Venkataraman sold 106,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $3,022,624.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,655 shares in the company, valued at $4,749,667.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Susan Seilheimer Brennan sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.93, for a total value of $53,860.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 219,226 shares in the company, valued at $5,903,756.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 232,035 shares of company stock worth $6,847,938. Insiders own 26.82% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BE shares. Johnson Rice started coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued an “accumulate” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $26.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Bloom Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.88.

NYSE BE opened at $26.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of -16.37 and a beta of 3.77. Bloom Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $4.56 and a 52 week high of $44.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.19.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $249.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.41 million. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bloom Energy Co. will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of on-site distributed power generators. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K. R. Sridhar, John Finn, Jim McElroy, Matthias Gottmann and Dien Nguyen on January 18, 2001 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

