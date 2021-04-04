1,911 Shares in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Acquired by Avitas Wealth Management LLC

Avitas Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,911 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $903,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 226.1% during the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,542,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 830,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $392,128,000 after buying an additional 2,903 shares during the last quarter. UBP Investment Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth approximately $275,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Lam Research by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,162,415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,438,054,000 after purchasing an additional 702,353 shares in the last quarter. 84.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on LRCX. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $550.00 to $620.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $553.00 to $568.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $405.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $496.73.

In other news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 4,166 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.56, for a total value of $2,401,948.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.00, for a total transaction of $2,298,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LRCX stock opened at $639.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $91.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $563.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $469.46. Lam Research Co. has a one year low of $213.29 and a one year high of $640.00.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $6.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.72 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 55.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 22.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.60%.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

