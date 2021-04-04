Avitas Wealth Management LLC Buys 575 Shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) by 32.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,365 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPOT. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Spotify Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in Spotify Technology by 142.6% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Spotify Technology during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Avion Wealth bought a new position in Spotify Technology during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in Spotify Technology by 74.3% during the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 55.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Spotify Technology alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SPOT. Barclays lifted their price objective on Spotify Technology from $310.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $200.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spotify Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Spotify Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $390.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $292.85.

SPOT opened at $273.10 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $298.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $292.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.11 and a beta of 1.64. Spotify Technology S.A. has a one year low of $116.00 and a one year high of $387.44.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 8.73% and a negative return on equity of 30.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.14) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

About Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

Read More: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.