Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 455,500 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,437,405 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after buying an additional 455,500 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in eBay were worth $222,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EBAY. United Bank bought a new position in eBay in the third quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of eBay by 88.2% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 9,619 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 4,508 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of eBay by 27.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,993,034 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $103,836,000 after purchasing an additional 424,556 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of eBay by 25.6% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 79,994 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $4,168,000 after purchasing an additional 16,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of eBay by 5.9% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 4,698 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. 90.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 23,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total value of $1,351,822.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,142 shares in the company, valued at $2,354,145.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew John Cring sold 9,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $542,184.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 122,664 shares in the company, valued at $6,991,848. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,855 shares of company stock worth $2,063,882 over the last 90 days. 5.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $63.11 on Friday. eBay Inc. has a one year low of $28.30 and a one year high of $64.85. The company has a market cap of $42.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The e-commerce company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. eBay had a net margin of 50.42% and a return on equity of 82.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

eBay announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 3rd that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the e-commerce company to buy up to 10% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This is an increase from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is 31.03%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of eBay from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of eBay from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of eBay from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of eBay from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.58.

eBay Profile

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

