Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $227.27 Million Stock Holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,486,575 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.90% of Skyworks Solutions worth $227,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Hudock Inc. grew its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 344.4% in the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 240 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 76.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $137.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.72.

Shares of Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $187.70 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $180.10 and a 200-day moving average of $158.01. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.51 and a 1-year high of $195.82. The company has a market cap of $30.99 billion, a PE ratio of 39.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $1.27. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 24.28% and a return on equity of 21.36%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 68.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 38.39%.

Skyworks Solutions declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, January 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.35, for a total value of $676,312.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.94, for a total transaction of $152,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,429,989. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

