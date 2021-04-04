Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Buys 1,161 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,346 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $4,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westhampton Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $960,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Michael B. Yongue lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Michael B. Yongue now owns 2,346 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $834,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,667 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 9,996 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $3,552,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.09, for a total transaction of $3,937,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 855,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $280,535,323.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.85, for a total value of $491,775.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 59,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,405,441.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 142,817 shares of company stock valued at $50,621,674 in the last ninety days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Palo Alto Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $308.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $310.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Northland Securities upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $325.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $377.06.

Shares of PANW stock opened at $328.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $31.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.82 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $350.46 and a 200-day moving average of $313.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $160.49 and a 1-year high of $403.00.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.12. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 8.36%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $985.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific and Japan. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

