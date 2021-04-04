$0.38 Earnings Per Share Expected for Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) will report $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Farmers National Banc’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.41. Farmers National Banc reported earnings of $0.34 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Farmers National Banc will report full year earnings of $1.41 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.56. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.31 to $1.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Farmers National Banc.

Get Farmers National Banc alerts:

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $36.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.23 million. Farmers National Banc had a net margin of 28.05% and a return on equity of 13.01%.

Several brokerages recently commented on FMNB. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Farmers National Banc from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $15.00 to $16.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Farmers National Banc from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Farmers National Banc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.17.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Farmers National Banc by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,679 shares of the bank’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Farmers National Banc by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 471,376 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Farmers National Banc by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 58,935 shares of the bank’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Farmers National Banc by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 72,111 shares of the bank’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Farmers National Banc by 74.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FMNB opened at $16.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $475.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.94. Farmers National Banc has a 12 month low of $9.82 and a 12 month high of $18.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.29 and its 200 day moving average is $13.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. Farmers National Banc’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.11%.

Farmers National Banc Company Profile

Farmers National Banc Corp., a financial holding company, operates in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management industries. It offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, MasterCard and Visa credit cards, brokerage, and other services.

Featured Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Farmers National Banc (FMNB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Farmers National Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmers National Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.